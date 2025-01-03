“Get into the top 5 ranking” - Johan Ghazali expects a top 5 opponent next if he snaps Johan Estupinan’s unbeaten record 

Johan Ghazali wants to use Johan Estupinan as his meal ticket to a top five opponent in the flyweight Muay Thai ranks.

'Jojo' will look to hand the electric Colombian striker his first career defeat at ONE 170 this coming Jan. 24 in the promotion's return to Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

After a sensational 6-1 start in the world's largest martial arts organization, which includes five thunderous knockouts, Ghazali is indeed one of the fastest rising stars in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

However, the 18-year-old phenom still longs for a ranked opponent. As far as Ghazali is concerned, beating the undefeated Estupinan will indeed prove that he is ready for the big boys of the stacked 135-pound Muay Thai ranks.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Malaysian-American prodigy shared during his ONE 170 virtual media day interview:

"To get into the top-five rankings, I don't think this fight will get me there, but it could - maybe. I think they'd need me to fight one more time before I get into the rankings."

Meanwhile, Estupinan is in a similar predicament with his ONE 170 counterpart, since he's also longing to prove himself against the upper echelon of the division.

'Panda Kick' boasts a pristine 26-0 record and wants nothing more than to add Ghazali to his long list of victims.

Johan Ghazali vows to trade fire with fire against electric Johan Estupinan

Johan Estupinan's aggressively wild striking is backed by refined technique, making him a hard opponent to deal with for anyone.

As such, fans and pundits alike won't blame Johan Ghazali if he decides to employ a more careful approach when they share the ring in three weeks' time.

The defiant 'Jojo', though, doesn't plan on pulling his sword back and vows to give Estupinan the brawl he wants. Johan Ghazali said in the same interview:

"There will be changes to my game, of course. But I'd like to stick to the same style because I feel my style doesn't have any problems. I just need to twitch a little bit of things in my style."

ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.