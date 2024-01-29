"Get off the yacht" - Michael Chandler urges Conor McGregor to end long MMA hiatus by fighting him at UFC 300

Conor McGregor has been expected to face Michael Chandler for quite some time now. The two coached opposite each other on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter and have been fated to fight ever since.

The bout, however, has been frequently delayed. Initially set to go down in 2023, McGregor's failure to re-enter the USADA testing pool in time pushed the bout to 2024.

McGregor has since taken to social media to claim that the fight will take place in June during International Fight Week, and that it will take place at middleweight.

The fight, however, has not been officially announced by the UFC. Furthermore, the promotion is yet to announce the headliner for the marquee UFC 300 card, which has led many to speculate as to whether McGregor vs. Chandler will, in fact, take place on Apr. 13.

Michael Chandler recently added to the speculation with a tweet, as he took to X (formerly Twitter) to write:

"I get it. He’s coming off an injury, so that said, now that is healthy…the question is, why wouldn’t it be #ufc300 ? It’s been 2.5 years… Get off the yacht kid…"

Conor McGregor teases fans with mention of UFC 300 in tweet

Conor McGregor, for his part, has also given fans to speculate as to whether he could end up on the UFC 300 card.

UFC 300, which goes down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, is set to go down as one of the most important cards in the promotion's history.

McGregor, who previously stated that his comeback would be in June, recently took to X and wrote:

"McGregor on 300 seals the deal."

While UFC 300 is certainly stacked, some fans have expressed disappointment with the lack of star power on display. Apart from McGregor, Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones, who are widely seen as the biggest stars after the Irishman, are also unlikely to feature on the card.

Conor McGregor, who is the sport's biggest superstar, can certainly fix that. As of now, all that's left to do is wait, as the UFC is likely to announce the McGregor vs. Chandler bout in the near future.