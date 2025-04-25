"Getting a finish is easier"  - Sean Climaco thrilled to match up against equally aggressive headhunter Akif Guluzada

Sean Climaco is looking to pick up his third win in ONE Championship when he returns to the ring next weekend. Climaco is ready to square off with Azerbaijani upstart Akif Guluzada in a pivotal flyweight Muay Thai showdown.

The Smash Fighter / Woodenman Muay Thai representative cannot wait to throw down with Guluzada because he believes their clash of styles will provide an exciting fight for the fans. Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Climaco shared his thoughts on the upcoming showdown with Guluzada.

'The One' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I think it makes it more of an exciting fight for the fans. And, with fighting guys like that, I think getting a finish is easier and just more of an exciting fight for me and the fans."

Climaco was last seen at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video just last February, where he scored a close split decision victory over Colombian star Diego Paez in a thrilling firefight.

Sean Climaco and Akif Guluzada throw down at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

Sean Climaco can't wait to trade leather with Akif Guluzada when the two meet in a three-round bout next weekend at ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

