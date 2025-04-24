“He’s young and hungry” - Sean Climaco excited to trade heavy leather with surging prospect Akif Guluzada

Hard-hitting 30-year-old Filipino-American fighter 'The One' Sean Climaco is looking to make it two straight when he returns to the ONE Championship ring next weekend to throw down.

And he believes he has a worthy opponent in Azerbaijani star Akif Guluzada standing in front of him.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Climaco shared his thoughts on his upcoming opponent.

'The One' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I see he’s an explosive fighter. He likes to go for the finish. He’s young and hungry, which excites me right there."

The Filipino-American striker is one of the most exciting young stars in the promotion today, and welcomes the challenge coming from the Azerbaijani upstart.

Needless to say, Climaco will be looking to finish Guluzada in epic fashion, the only way he knows how.

Fans can't wait to see these two firecrackers throw down in one of the most anticipated fights next weekend.

Sean Climaco returns to face Akif Guluzada at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

Filipino-American firecracker 'The One' Sean Climaco returns to action to face tough Azerbaijani upstart Akif Guluzada.

A win will bring Climaco's slate to two in a row, and give him some much-needed momentum as he traverses ONE Championship's stacked flyweight ranks.

The two square off in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

