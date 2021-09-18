"Getting your head licked by a rat" - Jake Paul fires back at Dana White after being told that he can't sell pay-per-views

Jake Paul has fired back at Dana White for claiming he can't sell pay-per-views. Paul took to social media to poke fun at White. He posted a clip of the UFC president where his dog can be seen licking his head. 'The Problem Child' referred to White's dog as a 'rat'.

"If you're having a bad day, remember, you could be a bald Dana Red getting your head licked by a rat."

Dana White recently dared Jake Paul to fight Anderson Silva so that he could finally 'sell some pay-per-views', contrary to what the YouTube star has been preaching of late. According to White, Jake Paul has been fibbing about selling a good number of pay-per-views in his recent fights against Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, respectively.

"I could take a picture of my f*cking big toe and put it on Instagram and more people would see that than a Showtime fight." nick walshaw @nickwalshaw bit.ly/3EtU4bc @UFC_AUSNZ Exclusive: UFC boss Dana White reveals his plans for Whittaker-Adesanya while also talking Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Jake Paul, Jack Della Madallena & Alex Volkanovski at #UFC266 Exclusive: UFC boss Dana White reveals his plans for Whittaker-Adesanya while also talking Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Jake Paul, Jack Della Madallena & Alex Volkanovski at #UFC266: bit.ly/3EtU4bc @UFC_AUSNZ Dana White: "Showtime needs f*cking Jake Paul. Their f*cking fights are pulling 70,000 viewers for Christ's sake."



"I could take a picture of my f*cking big toe and put it on Instagram and more people would see that than a Showtime fight." twitter.com/nickwalshaw/st…

Dana White tells Jake Paul to pick a fight with someone his own size

Jake Paul has been gunning for a fight against Jorge Masvidal but White claimed he should fight Anderson Silva instead. According to Dana White, Masvidal is much smaller than Jake whereas Silva is the same size as the YouTube star. Therefore, it makes sense for them to fight each other next. In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, White said:

“Fans would actually like to see that fight. It’s actually a viable fight that would actually sell some pay-per-views – because no matter what they tell you, he ain’t f*cking selling pay-per-views. The brother did. Logan, when he fought Floyd Mayweather, they sold some pay-per-views. Triller ain’t selling jack sh*t. Those guys couldn’t f*cking give away pay-per-views. If Jake Paul actually goes out and fights Anderson Silva, it’s a viable fight."

Orbital MMA @OrbitalMMA Dana White on Jake Paul and Anderson Silva Dana White on Jake Paul and Anderson Silva https://t.co/AAFQYHwlPH

Anderson Silva has picked up two impressive wins inside the boxing ring in 2021. Following his latest win against Tito Ortiz, Anderson Silva expressed a desire to fight either of the Paul brothers next. Jake Paul, however, hasn't shown any interest in fighting the Brazilian.

