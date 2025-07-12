Giancarlo Bodoni and Rafael Lovato Jr collide in submission grappling war on star-studded ONE 173

Two feared submission grappling experts are set to make their promotional debuts when Giancarlo Bodoni faces Rafael Lovato Jr. in middleweight submission grappling action at ONE 173 on Sunday, Nov. 16.

The all-American showdown takes place inside Tokyo's state-of-the-art Ariake Arena, where these elite Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts will add serious star power to an already loaded card featuring four ONE world champions: Superbon, Masaaki Noiri, 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane, and Anatoly Malykhin.

At 29, Bodoni represents the new generation of grappling excellence.

The New Wave Jiu-Jitsu martial artist has established himself as one of the sport's premier talents by capturing ADCC gold in 2022 and 2024.

Under the guidance of legendary John Danaher, the American's skills continue to grow at a rapid rate.

Giancarlo Bodoni's aggressive style knows no limit. His eagle eye for sensing weaknesses and methodical approach to securing submission victories make him a nightmare matchup for anyone who engages with him on the canvas.

His technical precision, combined with his ability to finish from any position, has earned him victories over multiple IBJJF and ADCC world champions – and Bodoni hopes it'll give him all the advantages he needs with a fellow submission predator awaiting him at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan.

Rafael Lovato Jr's experience could give him the edge vs. Giancarlo Bodoni

Standing across from Giancarlo Bodoni will be the experienced Lovato, whose legendary resume speaks for itself.

The 42-year-old Oklahoma native made history in 2007 by becoming just the third American to claim IBJJF World Championship gold as a black belt in the Gi – a feat that cemented his place among BJJ royalty.

After an impressive stint in mixed martial arts, where he claimed a world title and stayed undefeated, the American veteran refocused his efforts on his bread and butter.

He has shown no signs of slowing down.

Lovato's recent dominance at the 2024 IBJJF No-Gi European and Pan-American Championships, where he claimed gold with a near-perfect submission rate, proves he remains a force to be reckoned with.

Most impressively, Lovato became the first athlete to win gold at all four IBJJF majors in both Gi and No-Gi after his triumph at the 2025 IBJJF No-Gi Brasileiros.

This generational clash promises fireworks as veteran wisdom meets youthful hunger on submission grappling's grandest stage.

More fights will be added to ONE 173 in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA.

