“The best grapplers in the world are over here right now” - Giancarlo Bodoni raves about ONE's deep pool of elite grapplers

29-year-old American submission grappler and Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Giancarlo Bodoni recently joined ONE Championship, and he cannot stop raving about finally competing among the best in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Bodoni is one of the most accomplished submission grappling stars today, and is a two-time ADCC world champion who trains out of the famed New Wave Jiu-Jitsu with legendary John Danaher.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Bodoni says he is excited to mix it up with the toughest opponents in ONE, and is confident the promotion is the future of grappling.

The 29-year-old said:

"The truth is the best grapplers in the world are over here right now, and that’s why ONE is signing them. But the best grappler in the world or in a weight class might be in some random place somewhere, and we won’t find out until we actually give them an opportunity."

Needless to say, fans are definitely bursting with anticipation as Bodoni looks to book his debut match in ONE Championship.

Giancarlo Bodoni expects the world's best grapplers to fight for the prestigious ONE Championship belt: "That’s what I foresee"

BJJ black belt world champion Giancarlo Bodoni believes the level of talent in submission grappling in ONE Championship is top-notch, and that the ONE world title represents the sport's most prestigious prize.

As such, he expects all the world's most talented BJJ fighters to find themselves competing in ONE soon enough.

He said:

"Eventually, the more guys that sign with ONE, the bigger the brand gets, the stronger the jiu-jitsu portion of ONE gets, the more you’re going to have that same kind of ranking in each of the weight classes. So people climb into the ONE ladder for the belt. That’s what I foresee over the next coming years at ONE, if they continue doing what they’re doing."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Giancarlo Bodoni's next fight.

