“People climb into the ladder for the belt” - Giancarlo Bodoni says grapplers are enticed by the prestige of ONE’s world title 

Giancarlo Bodoni isn't surprised that the best BJJ athletes in the world are lining up to join ONE Championship's submission grappling scene.

The American grappler also hopped on board the world's largest martial arts organization earlier this year, citing his desire to capture 26 pounds of gold.

In a ONE Championship interview, Bodoni cited the prestige of becoming a ONE world champion and its allure to world-class grapplers like himself.

“Eventually, the more guys that sign with ONE, the bigger the brand gets, the stronger the jiu-jitsu portion of ONE gets, the more you’re going to have that same kind of ranking in each of the weight classes."

The two-time ADCC world champion continued:

“So people climb into the ONE ladder for the belt. That’s what I foresee over the next coming years at ONE, if they continue doing what they’re doing.”

ONE Championship's all-grappling ranks have been a big hit, particularly due to its ruleset that promotes non-stop action from start to finish. The marvelous Ruotolo twins are at the forefront of it all, with Kade ruling the lightweight submission grappling ranks, while Tye sits atop the welterweight division.

Giancarlo Bodoni is just among the latest big-name signees who are expected to add even more flavor to the promotion's submission grappling domain.

Giancarlo Bodoni thanks ONE for giving grapplers the global platform

ONE Championship is indeed the home of martial arts, hosting MMA, kickboxing, and Muay Thai regularly during its stacked events.

Giancarlo Bodoni is extremely grateful that the promotion has also given the grappling arts the chance to shine as well, giving grapplers opportunities to compete in front of a worldwide audience. He told ONE:

“It is creating a situation where the entire world of jiu-jitsu outside of the U.S. and this side of the world is getting an opportunity to come up and increase the level.”

