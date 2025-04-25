Dante Leon shares how his friendship with Giancarlo Bodoni is rare at this level of jiu-jitsu

Dante Leon voiced his gratitude for having Giancarlo Bodoni as a friend and training partner.
Over the last five months, Leon had a strong start on the ONE Championship stage and secured back-to-back impressive submission grappling wins. The Canadian grappler has credited a portion of his success to his training partners, including two-time ADCC world champion Giancarlo Bodoni.
While speaking to ONE, Leon had this to say about Bodoni:
“It’s rare that you have an athlete who you can really sit down and really just be locked in and engage with their technical decisions and their technical prowess in a match.”
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Leon and Bodoni had to put their friendship aside in 2024. The world-class grapplers met in the third-place match of the 2024 ADCC World Championships absolute division, where Leon won by decision.
Giancarlo Bodoni confirms he's joining ONE Championship alongside Dante Leon
On Aug. 1, ONE Championship will return to North America for ONE 173, which takes place inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The highly anticipated event features the promotional debut of Giancarlo Bodoni, who's scheduled to compete against Rafael Lovato Jr. in a submission grappling match.
Bodoni confirmed the matchup by saying this on Instagram:
"@onechampionship debut is set for August 1st. I’ll be facing an American Legend in @lovatojrbjj. He’s been around repping the US on the biggest stages for a long time and just recently won a silver medal in the division above mine at the most recent ADCC World Championships. Thanks @yodchatri @tomdeblass and the rest of the One team who made this happen. All American 🇺🇸 matchup and clash of generations in Denver Colorado!"
Dante Leon also has his next submission grappling match booked. On Friday, May 2, the Canadian grappler will challenge Tye Ruotolo for his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title in the ONE Fight Night 31 co-main event.
Ruotolo and Leon each hold a win against the other in a different promotion.
ONE Fight Night 31 will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Next Friday's event can be seen live and for free by American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.