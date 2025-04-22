“That is part of the job” - Dante Leon admits he felt uncomfortable competing against "brother" Giancarlo Bodoni 

Dante Leon captured the bronze medal in the talent-stacked 2024 ADCC World Championships Absolute Division. However, that victory was admittedly bittersweet since he matched up with his good friend and now fellow ONE athlete Giancarlo Bodoni.

Leon's relationship with Bodoni, after all, blossomed into an unbreakable bond after training together for years. The Canadian grappler and the -88 kilogram division winner eventually decided to set their friendship aside and handle business like men.

While Leon got his hand raised, that win didn't give him much satisfaction. The Pedigo Submission Fighting representative told ONE:

“It sucked. We had a chat about it after. We did not like it. Deep down, it’s a little bit emotional. You share some emotional time about it. But we both said to each other we’re glad we did what we did because that is part of the job.”

Dante Leon's camaraderie with Bodoni only got stronger after their epic grappling battle. The 29-year-old continues to train with the American star as he enters the biggest match of his grappling career.

ONE Fight Night 31: Konghtoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video will feature Leon's attempt to dethrone reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling kingpin Tye Ruotolo. This high-stakes showdown will take place on May 2 inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Dante Leon thrilled ONE fans will finally witness Giancarlo Bodoni in action

Dante Leon says the world should pay close attention to his pal Giancarlo Bodoni's upcoming debut at ONE 173: Denver. The two-time ADCC world champion will clash with Rafael Lovato Jr. in a middleweight submission grappling showdown on Aug. 1 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Leon said ONE fans will be in for a treat watching Bodoni in action.

“I think Giancarlo really has some of the best jiu-jitsu in the world. When you look at somebody like him, he’s not blisteringly fast. He is athletic, I will say, but he doesn’t do anything acrobatic, super athletic."

The welterweight submission grappling world title challenger continued:

"When you watch him do things, you can see step-by-step really what he’s doing, and how he’s doing it, and how effective he is."

Visit watch.onefc.com for more details about ONE 173: Denver

