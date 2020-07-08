Gilbert Burns claims that he could beat Nate Diaz 'even with the coronavirus on him'

Nate Diaz has been put on notice by Gilbert Burns once again.

Burns was originally scheduled to challenge for the UFC Welterweight Title at UFC 251.

Nate Diaz

Gilbert Burns vs Nate Diaz on the cards?

Gilbert Burns was originally scheduled for a UFC Welterweight Championship clash against long-term teammate Kamaru Usman at this weekend's UFC 251 at the UFC Fight Island.

However, after contracting the coronavirus, Gilbert Burns was forced to pull out of the UFC 251 card and was eventually replaced by Jorge Masvidal, who stepped in on a week's notice.

In the aftermath of Masvidal stepping in Burns, the former's arch-rival Nate Diaz took to Twitter and approved of the new UFC 251 main event, claiming that "real fights are better fights".

Of course, Diaz's comments didn't sit too well with Gilbert Burns, as 'Durinho' made a bold statement in reaction to it, claiming that he could beat up the Stockton slugger 'even with the coronavirus on him'.

While speaking to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Gilbert Burns said that he feels Nate Diaz is a journeyman and that he can easily beat the latter any day of the week. 'Durinho' added that he can easily slap-up Nate Diaz.

Here is what Gilbert Burns stated:

Gilbert Burns is NOT playing with Nate Diaz 😳 (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/o0T3lw5C96 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 6, 2020

What could be in store for Nate Diaz?

Nate Diaz was last seen in Octagon action at UFC 244 when he was unsuccessful in his attempt of winning the BMF Championship after a controversial end to his fight against Jorge Masvidal in the main event of the pay-per-view.

Since then, Diaz hasn't been active in the UFC and it remains to be seen if all of this eventually leads to a fight between 'The West Coast Gangster' and 'Durinho' and some point down the line.

When is UFC 251?

UFC 251 is scheduled for 11th July and on 12th July, at 7.30 AM (IST). The PPV will feature a main event between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman, as the two arch-rivals prepare themselves to settle their issues inside the Octagon.

The rest of the card will also feature the likes of Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, Petr Yan, Jose Aldo, Rose Namajunas, Amanda Ribas, and the returning Paige VanZant.