Gilbert Burns claims UFC offered him huge money for title fight against Kamaru Usman

Gilbert Burns will be fighting for the UFC Welterweight TItle next month.

'Durinho' has claimed that he was offered a good amount of money for the title fight.

Gilbert Burns will be challenging for the UFC Welterweight Championship next month when he steps into the Octagon against long-term teammate Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 251.

On the back of a win over former champion Tyron Woodley, Burns was offered the title fight after Jorge Masvidal refused to compete in the Octagon, following his latest debacle with the UFC. 'Gamebred' claimed that the promotion failed to come to terms with him financially but in a recent interview, Burns claimed that the UFC did offer him a great deal.

Gilbert Burns was recently in conversation with MMA Fighting and during the interview, 'Durinho' claimed that the UFC offered him a great amount of money, despite Jorge Masvidal's recent claims against the promotion. The Brazilian added that he's happy for the situation he finds himself in and is getting paid more than a lot of fighters usually get in a title fight.

“They offered me a great amount of money. More money than a lot of guys get fighting for the title. I’m happy for my situation. But I’m putting myself in that position to get those fights."

Gilbert Burns added that he understands Masvidal's situation but noted that eventually, it all comes down to negotiations and the deal that a fighter agrees to.

“I understand Masvidal’s side, he wants more money. But I think it all comes down to management. If you just signed a deal, how come you going to ask for a new deal? It just doesn’t make sense. I think it’s all in the negotiations.”

Masvidal was last seen in the Octagon at UFC 244 when he defeated Nate Diaz to become the inaugural BMF Champion. 'Gamebred' was expected to face Kamaru Usman for the title this year, however, the UFC couldn't come to terms with the former.

When is UFC 251?

UFC 251 will be taking place on the 12th of July at the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, also known as the UFC Fight Island. The event will be headlined by Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns, as the pair will collide for the UFC Welterweight Championship. Whereas, the rest of the card will feature the likes of Max Holloway facing Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC Featherweight Title and Petr Yan and Jose Aldo fighting for the vacant UFC Bantamweight Championship.