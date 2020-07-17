Gilbert Burns expected fight between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal to be boring  

Gilbert Burns still hasn't forgotten the opportunity he missed at UFC 251 after testing positive for COVID-19. The result of the test opened the path for Jorge Masvidal to step up and replace Burns in the main event of UFC 251.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Gilbert Burns expressed his thoughts on the way the fight went and what exactly he thought of it. Gilbert Burns started by saying that he always knew that the fight was going to be boring. Gilbert Burns also said that he knew Kamaru Usman would win via decision.

“I was very happy with the result of the fight,” Gilbert Burns said “It couldn’t have gone any better. I knew the fight was going down that way, that it would be boring, but I had Kamaru winning by decision (heading in).”

Gilbert Burns next in line for Kamaru Usman's Welterweight title

Gilbert Burns then spoke about having to accept the fact that he was not going to compete at UFC 251. Burns said that it was difficult for him to accept that at first, but he had a firm belief that God had planned something for him. Gilbert Burns also added that when he spoke to Dana White, he was assured that he was next in line to face Kamaru Usman for the Welterweight title.

“It was a hard pill to swallow, but I believe God has a plan for me,” Gilbert Burns explained. “I just spoke with Dana White on Sunday and he said I’m next. He wants to see that fight: Burns vs. Usman. That’s the next fight. It was all for the best. I wasn’t feeling good and that was the only reason they took that title fight from me.”