Gilbert Burns gets 100% real on why he accepted Michael Morales fight for UFC Vegas 106

Gilbert Burns will be facing Michael Morales in the headliner of UFC Vegas 106 this weekend. Ahead of the event, Burns explained why he took the fight against the Ecuadorian.

Morales is undefeated in his MMA career to date and has a five-fight winning streak since his entry into the UFC. Most recently, he beat experienced fighter Neil Magny via TKO last August.

Considering Morales' record (17-0), 'Durinho' was questioned in a recent interview with Hablemos MMA about why he decided to fight him. In response, Burns claimed that the 25-year-old earned the right to face him:

"Michael Morales won this spot. He deserves this spot. He's been doing a very good job, 25 years old, 17 fights unbeaten. He deserves this kind of opportunity."

He added:

"I was like Michael Morales years ago. I was making noise and making my way to the top, and Damian Maia, Gunnar Nelson gave me the opportunity. I feel like I have to do the same. It's a test. If I go and win, I knock him off, and he can have another opportunity in the future. But he needs an opportunity, and who am I to say no?"

Check out Gilbert Burns' comments below (6:30):

Gilbert Burns discusses the significance of getting a victory at UFC Vegas 106

Gilbert Burns is currently on a three-fight skid, having suffered defeats to Belal Muhammad, Jack Della Maddalena, and Sean Brady.

In the aforementioned interview, 'Durinho' expressed how important it would be for him to win against Michael Morales this weekend:

"I knew it was going to be Michael Morales... and I was working really hard... I see this as a movie. I think I can win this one, win one more, and then fight and win the title. Just like a movie. That's where my mind is at... I think beating Michael Morales changes everything. One more fight and I'm being talked about for fighting for the title again. Saturday, I need a win, but more importantly, I want to win. I'm hungry." [10:28]

