Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards have nasty argument over who'll challenge Kamaru Usman; matchup against Jorge Masvidal teased as well

UFC welterweight contenders Leon Edwards and Gilbert Burns recently had a heated exchange on social media regarding who deserves to get the next shot at Kamaru Usman's welterweight title.

In March this year, Leon Edwards was set to fight Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC London but the card was later shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the promotion decided to pit Gilbert Burns against Woodley in Las Vegas, and the Brazilian thoroughly dominated the former champ over five-rounds to win by unanimous decision and became the No. 1 contender at 170lbs.

Burns was then set to fight Kamaru Usman in the high-profile headliner of UFC 251, but unfortunately, he tested positive for COVID-19, allowing Jorge Masvidal to step in and fight for the title on just six days' notice. Usman dominated the contest and beat Masvidal by a lopsided unanimous decision.

Dana White recently said that Burns is next in line to get the title shot against the winner of Usman vs. Masvidal, but that has left Leon Edwards miffed and on Sunday, the two welterweight contenders went on a rant against each other on Twitter.

Only fair? Come on @arielhelwani I know you don’t like me and I couldn’t care less. But let’s go to facts I just k.o the number 5 and dominate the number 1(former champ) Leon has good wins but no one in the top 5 So as the REAL BOSS @danawhite said I’m Next! That’s Only Fair ✊🏾 https://t.co/OuIA0z8mUG — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 12, 2020

@GilbertDurinho Shut your mouth boy you're only where you are at due to good luck and circumstance. You have no place in the top 5 and you know it so sit the fuck down. You knocked out a 46 year old jujitsu guy and a washed woodley sit the fuck down — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) July 12, 2020

🤣🤣 Who you beat journeyman Cowboy? Split decision on Nelson?? RDA is the only real one you beat, but he wasn’t in the top 5. And you just fight once or 2 a year! Sit down 🪑 the boss already said I’m next! — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 12, 2020

Yes Leon you couldn’t fight twice, and your last fight was a year ago, and you want a title fight? 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ Leon go try to revenge the 3 piece and a 🥤 I just spoke with the boss 📱 I’m next! Better start to calling Jorge or Thompson forget bro no one cares abt Leon — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 13, 2020

Although Dana has already said that Gilbert Burns is next in line for a title shot, a fight between Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards to decide who challenges Usman will easily add another stellar main event match up to the already growing list of super fights the promotion has been booking lately. A Leon Edwards - Jorge Masvidal clash also sounds like a lucrative prospect given the bad-blood both fighters share.