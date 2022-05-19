"He has the best chance" - Gilbert Burns lists which welterweight will have the most success against Kamaru Usman

Gilbert Burns has fought the who's who when it comes to the welterweight division. Tyron Woodley, Stephen Thompson, the current champion Kamaru Usman, and most recently, a third-round fight of the year candidate against the surging Khamzat Chimaev earlier this year.

He knows what it's like to step into the cage against a top competitor, and he feels he knows exactly who will be the champion's toughest fight.

In the most recent episode of Food Truck Diaries featuring Brenden Schaub, Burns said that three welterweights match up well against the champ:

"If you got those three guys, me in my opinion, Colby, Khamzat, and Leon, he [Leon] has the best chance."

The No. 4 ranked welterweight in the world went on to explain that styles make fights. He added that Leon's striking ability along with his grappling will give Usman problems if he's not 100 percent focused.

Watch Gilbert Burns' full interview on Food Truck Diaries here (43:20):

Usman is currently recovering from surgery on his hand, hoping to return during the late third quarter if all goes well. As of now, it is rumored that a fight between Usman and Edwards will headline UFC 278 in August, with a location yet to be determined.

Gilbert Burns lists who he wants next inside the octagon

The No. 4 ranked UFC welterweight is itching to get back inside the cage. Just last month, Burns gave a wildly impressive performance against the heavily favored Khamzat Chimaev in a very closely contested war at UFC 273.

During a recent appearance on Food Truck Diaries featuring Brenden Scaub, Burns gave a list of five fighters he wishes to take on next. He stated:

"My list is Nate or Nick, that's number one, then Masvidal, then Poirier, I throw everybody on the list, I put Conor on the list I put Colby on the list so."

Burns explains these are his ideal matchups for what's next but won't be discouraged if none of them pick up the phone, also naming Belal Muhammed as a viable option.

Watch Gilbert Burns' full interview on Food Truck Diaries here (15:20):

