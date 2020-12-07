Gilbert Burns has a message for the 60 fighters set to be released by the UFC

UFC welterweight title contender Gilbert Burns has a message for the 60 or so fighters that are expected to get cut by the UFC in the coming days.

The mixed martial arts community was stunned by the news of former UFC middleweight title contender Yoel Romero being cut by the promotion late last week.

As it turns out, according to UFC president Dana White, Romero is just the first of what is expected to be up to 60 more fighters set to be released:

“We are gonna go through some serious cuts here, by the end of the year. Probably 60 cuts coming up before the 1st of the year, and Yoel has lost four of his last five, he's 44 years old. Our roster is very inflated right now. We're gonna have some big cuts coming before the end of the year. You're gonna see a lot of names going here in the next several weeks."

With the pandemic affecting revenue of sports leagues like the UFC greatly, an announcement like this comes as little surprise.

Obviously news like this is never pleasant to hear, and one can only wish the fighters set to be cut all the best in their next steps moving forward.

Gilbert Burns has some words of advice for the 60 or so fighters about to get cut

Current number one welterweight contender Gilbert Burns had a few words of advice for those fighters who are about to see the ends of their UFC careers, at least for now:

Hope the 60 guys getting cut, have been smart about money and make the right decision on the next chapter 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 7, 2020

For now, Gilbert Burns has a little bit of job security for now, given that he has won his last six fights and is set to challenge teammate Kamaru Usman for the UFC's 170-pound title.

Gilbert Burns and Usman are set to meet at UFC 258 in February of 2021.