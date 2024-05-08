Gilbert Burns reacts to Islam Makhachev testing the new UFC gloves on Ali Abdelaziz's chin

Welterweight Gilbert Burns reacted to Islam Makhachev testing out the new UFC gloves on manager Ali Abdelaziz. The UFC announced ahead of the landmark UFC 300 event that new fight gloves would be introduced for fighters.

The newer gloves will be lighter and will offer more protection. They have been named the 3Eight and 5Eight according to their usage in three-round fights and title fights or five-round fights, respectively.

In a video on Instagram, Makhachev could be seen donning the golden 5Eight gloves and mock-striking his longtime manager and Dominance MMA co-founder.

The lightweight champion asked Abdelaziz how it felt to be struck by the gloves but received an indifferent response. Abdelaziz did not initially react to being jabbed at but later came back at Makhachev.

Check out the exchange between Islam Makhachev and Ali Abdelaziz in the Instagram post below:

Burns found the interaction between Makhachev and Abdelaziz hilarious. He took to the comments of the post and reacted with rolling-on-the-floor emojis.

Check out Gilbert Burns' comment on the Instagram post below:

Gilbert Burns reacts to Islam Makhachev testing gloves on Ali Abdelaziz. [via Instagram]

Dustin Poirier believes Islam Makhachev is underestimating him ahead of UFC 302 fight

Islam Makhachev will be the first champion to don the newest gloves next month when he takes on Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

However, Poirier has his reservations about the respect he's being afforded by Makhachev. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Poirier stated that he was raring to go and that it was his last shot at the title. He said:

"I kind of feel like some of the stuff he says, he might not [respect me]. No. But I'm going to put my hands on this guy. I’m coming in there to hurt him. This is my last shot. Mom's spaghetti. Let's go... I can finish and beat anybody at 155 pounds in the world. I really believe that. I'm the one who has to believe it and go out there and beat his ass."

Poirier also mentioned a specific comment from Makhachev that did the rounds and dismissed it with his own self-confidence about taking on any lightweight in the world and beating them.

Poirier will challenge for the lightweight title for a third time in his UFC career on June 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark.

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments on Islam Makhachev below (12:22):