Gilbert Burns recalls getting stabbed during "super crazy" street fight while protecting his friend: "There was blood everywhere

Gilbert Burns recently reflected on a harrowing incident where he was stabbed during a violent street altercation. 'Durinho' is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous and technically gifted fighters in the UFC, yet outside the cage, he's celebrated for his approachable nature and warm personality among fans.
Like many renowned MMA fighters, Burns developed his toughness through gritty street experiences in his youth, one of which led to a violent encounter in his native Brazil.
During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Burns recounted the wildest street fight of his life, where he faced off against a group of robbers in defense of his friend. The former UFC welterweight title challenger revealed that he was stabbed multiple times in the back during the altercation:
"Two street fights only, just two. It was super crazy, a guy stabbed me in one of those... [My friend] was getting into a fight and it wasn’t his fault, it was actually with a guy that was trying to rob him... It became a crazy fight and so big, everyone was against us, knocked a couple guys out."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
He continued:
"When everything stopped, we were sweating, and I was wondering why I was sweating so much on my back. Put my hands on my back, and there was blood everywhere. Got stabbed a couple times on my back during that fight but the adrenaline was so high that I didn’t feel it… I still have serious scars there, five or six big scars, right on the top of my back."
Check out Gilbert Burns comments below (0:10):
When is Gilbert Burns set to return to the octagon?
Gilbert Burns last competed at UFC Vegas 97 in August 2024, where he endured a dominant unanimous decision defeat to Sean Brady. This loss extended the Brazilian's losing streak to three consecutive bouts.
'Durinho', who previously enjoyed a six-fight win streak, has struggled to live up to his potential in recent years, posting a 3-5 record in his last eight octagon appearances. This stretch includes a failed welterweight title challenge against then-champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 258 in February 2021.
Burns is now set to return to action in the main event of UFC Vegas 106, where he will take on undefeated rising prospect Michael Morales on May 17 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Burns vs. Morales bout was originally slated for UFC 314 on April 12, later rescheduled for UFC 315 on May 10, before ultimately being shifted to the upcoming Fight Night event.