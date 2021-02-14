Gilbert Burns reveals details of the conversation he had with Kamaru Usman in the immediate aftermath of UFC 258

Gilbert Burns has revealed what he and Kamaru Usman said to each other in the emotional aftermath of their main event duel at UFC 258.

According to Burns, his former teammate Usman told him they would remain friends, as they were, and that Burns was the toughest competitor he ever faced inside the octagon. Usman also urged Burns to keep grinding so that he can one day realize his dream of becoming a UFC champion.

Burns told Usman that he still likes Usman very much and the animosity between the pair before and during the fight is water under the bridge. Explaining why things got a little heated between the pair before and during the fight, the Brazilian said that the rivalry against Usman wasn't personal and he just wanted to become a champion.

"He just said to me, 'I like you so much. Keep working because you are the toughest fight I ever had.' I said 'I like you so much too'. I just wanted to become a champion, and I failed, you know. But it's all on me. I have a great team and I believe they did an amazing job. I had a crazy training camp and it was great but I got over excited."

Gilbert Burns lost his momentum at UFC 258

Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns put up an enthralling show for fans in the main event of the promotion's second PPV of the year. Burns started off well, rocking Usman with a devastating right hook in the opening round, but he was ultimately outfought by the reigning welterweight champ.

Once Usman took control of the fight, Burns was unable to mount any kind of offense in the fight. Usman used his five-inch reach advantage to keep Burns at bay and stung him with hard jabs. Burns was knocked down twice in the second round and was visibly struggling.

In the third round, Usman went for the kill from the get-go, landing a nasty right flush on Gilbert Burns' chin. As Burns went down, Usman pounced on him to lay some vicious strikes on his fallen opponent before the referee stepped in.