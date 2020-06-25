Gilbert Burns says that it's his time to outshine long-term teammate Kamaru Usman

Gilbert Burns definitely sounds very confident ahead of his UFC 251 title fight.

'Durinho' believes that it is his time to shine in the UFC Welterweight Division.

Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns is currently set for the biggest fight of his career, as he prepares to challenge long-term teammate Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight Championship at UFC 251.

In the lead-up to the pay-per-view, 'Durinho' spoke with ESPN's Phil Murphy and claimed that Usman has had his time to shine in the UFC's Welterweight Division but it's now Burns' time to shine.

Gilbert Burns says makes bold claim

Gilbert Burns is currently on the back of a huge win over former UFC Welterweight Champion, Tyron Woodley, who was comprehensively beaten by the Brazilian, during their recent Octagon showdown.

Since then, Burns called for his shot at the UFC Welterweight Title, which is currently held by his long-term teammate Kamaru Usman and at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi, 'Durinho' will get his shot at the title.

While speaking to Phil Murphy recently, Burns was questioned if he was going to prove himself as the best fighter in the 170-lbs division, to which 'Durinho' responded by stating that he has all the respect in the world for Usman but it is now time for him to shine.

"Tremendous respect, he [Usman] is the champion but now it's my time, it's Gilbert Burns time."

Gilbert Burns further explained why he remains so confident about his first crack at the UFC Welterweight Title and also noted that he has the jiu-jitsu and other notable aspects in his arsenal. 'Durinho' also added that his skillset is nothing less than Usman but the latter has enjoyed his time as the champ and promised that on July 11th, it will Burns' time to finally prove himself as the best UFC Welterweight.

Here is what Gilbert Burns said:

Speaking to @Phil_Sports, @GilbertDurinho says former teammate Kamaru Usman "had his time already; now it's my time." pic.twitter.com/QsmtxJytZ9 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 24, 2020

Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman will lock horns in the Octagon on the 11th of July at the Yas Island AKA the UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The fight will headline UFC 251, an event that will feature the likes of Max Holloway, Petr Yan, Alexander Volkanovski, and Jose Aldo among others.