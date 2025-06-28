Gilberto Ramirez vs. Yuniel Dorticos: Live round-by-round updates

The Gilberto Ramirez vs. Yuniel Dorticos round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming cruiserweight world championship fight set for June 28. The two men clash in a 12-round encounter, though there is more on the line than a world title.
Ramirez and Dorticos will compete on one of the most high-profile stages of their respective careers, as they are the co-main event for the Jake Paul vs. Julio César Chávez Jr. card. They will be introduced to a new generation of fans and a large mainstream audience.
Ramirez enters the bout as the WBA and WBO cruiserweight champion, with a 47-1 record, and 30 stoppages to his name. Dorticos, by contrast, is 27-2, with 25 stoppages. However, despite his crushing punching power, he isn't expected to emerge victorious come fight night.
DraftKings Sportsbook has Ramirez as a staggering -1400 favorite, while Dorticos is a +750 underdog. The card is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 12:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time). However, the Ramirez vs. Dorticos fight is estimated to have a 7:00 PM E.T. / 4:00 PM P.T. start time.
