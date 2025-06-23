Jake Paul vs. Julio César Chávez Jr.: Picking the winner for the highly anticipated boxing showdown

The Jake Paul vs. Julio César Chávez Jr. prediction is here. It provides strategic and tactical insight into the cruiserweight clash set to headline a Most Valuable Promotions card this Saturday on June 28. However, it isn't the only high-profile bout scheduled.

The co-main event features a unified cruiserweight title defense, as Gilberto Ramírez looks to retain his WBA and WBO belts against Yuniel Dorticos. Who, then, should be expected to emerge victorious?

#1. Cruiserweight: Jake Paul vs. Julio César Chávez Jr.

The Jake Paul vs. Julio César Chávez Jr. bout marks 'The Problem Child's' return to boxing, where he is 11-1, with seven stoppages. Meanwhile, Chávez Jr. is 54-6-1 (1), with 34 stoppages and a respectable stint as the WBC middleweight champion.

Paul is the heavier puncher and better athlete, with a decent jab which he uses to measure his right hand, and evolving head movement. His wide stance allows him to dart in and out with great speed, but he tires quickly, still backs up in a straight line, and drops his guard once exhaustion sets in.

By comparison, Chávez Jr. is a high-volume pressure fighter who invests in the body. He knows how to use the clinch and well-timed flurries to steal rounds, but is almost 40 years old and struggles with motivation. He may very well be too past it to win this.

The Prediction: Jake Paul via unanimous decision

#2. WBA and WBO cruiserweight title: Gilberto Ramírez vs. Yuniel Dorticos

The co-headliner of Jake Paul vs. Julio César Chávez Jr., Gilberto Ramírez vs. Yuniel Dorticos, is for the unified cruiserweight title. Ramírez, who is 47-1, with 30 stoppages, is a southpaw body puncher with high output, whose power hasn't translated well to cruiserweight.

Dorticos, 27-2, with 25 stoppages, is a powerful sniper with a massive reach advantage. He has excellent timing, but has poor cardio. Expect Ramírez to weather an early storm and win via volume.

The Prediction: Gilberto Ramírez via unanimous decision

#3. The rest of the Jake Paul vs. Julio César Chávez Jr. fight predictions

Winners in bold.

Women's lightweight: Holly Holm (33-2-3) vs. Yolanda Vega (10-0)

Lightweight: Floyd Schofield (18-0) vs. Tevin Farmer (33-8-1)

Welterweight: Avious Griffin (17-0) vs. Julian Rodriguez (23-1)

Welterweight: Raul Curiel (15-0-1) vs. Victor Rodriguez (16-0-1)

Women's super strawweight: Naomy Valle (14-0) vs. Ashley Felix (7-3)

Super featherweight: Victor Morales Jr. (20-0-1) vs. Rene Alvarado (34-16)

Bantamweight: Alexander Gueche (7-0) vs. Vincent Avina (8-1-1)

Welterweight: Joel Iriarte (7-0) vs. Yusuph Metu (11-2)

Flyweight: John Ramirez (14-1) vs. Saleto Hendrson (10-2)

