Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is just around the corner. Promoted by Jake Paul co-founded Most Valuable Promotions, the event offers several matchups in the men's and women's divisions in boxing.

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: Fight card

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will feature seven fights across four weight classes. The cruiserweight showdown between Jake Paul and former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will headline the event. Meanwhile, WBA and WBO cruiserweight title fight between Gilberto Ramirez and Yuniel Dorticos will co-headline the event.

Former boxing and UFC champion Holly Holm, who left the UFC in January 2025, will also return to boxing after 12 years. She will take on Yolanda Vega in the lightweight division on the undercard of the event.

These are the fights you can expect to watch at Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.:

Main event: Cruiserweight - Jake Paul vs. Julio Caesar Chavez Jr.

Co-main event: Cruiserweight - Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez vs. Yuniel Dorticos (WBA and WBO title fight)

Lightweight - Holly Holm vs. Yolanda Vega

Lightweight - Floyd Schofield vs. Tevin Farmer

Welterweight - Avious Griffin vs. Julian Rodriguez

Welterweight - Raul 'Cugar' Curiel vs. Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez

Light flyweight - Naomy Valle vs. Ashley Felix

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: Venue, date and start time

The event is scheduled to take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on June 28. The main card will kick off at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. Fans in the United Kingdom can catch live action from am UK local time on June 29.

Main event ringwalks will take place at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT. Meanwhile, UK fans will have to wait till approximately 4 am UK time for the main event ringwalks. However, main event ringwalks are dependent on the length of undercard fights and actual time may vary slightly.

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: Streaming details, where to watch

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will stream live on DAZN Pay-Per-View. The PPV is priced at $59.99 in the USA, £24.99 in the UK and $19.99 or equivalent in the rest of the world.

Fans can also purchase the PPV bundle options, where they can buy two events for a special price of £39.99 in the UK, $94.99 in the USA and $34.99 or equivalent in the rest of the world.

The bundle opttions include Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2, as well as Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Ring III: Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamza Sheeraz.

