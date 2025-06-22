Is Gilberto Ramírez married? Exploring the Mexican boxing star's relationship status, family, and personal life

Gilberto Ramírez is one of the world's top cruiserweight boxers. Next Saturday, he competes on the biggest stage he's ever been afforded, defending his unified cruiserweight title against Yuniel Dorticos on a Jake Paul card. It is a massive opportunity, one he will be sure to share with his close circle.
But just who does Ramírez associate with? Does he have a prominent family life at all? Chiefly, is he in a relationship of any kind?
Is Gilberto Ramírez married?
One glance at Gilberto Ramírez's Instagram page reveals next to nothing about his relationship status, as it is geared entirely towards his boxing career. However, reports from other outlets reveal more than the WBA and WBO cruiserweight champion appears willing to.
According to ESPN, Ramírez is married, having proposed to his then-girlfriend Priscilla back in 2019. Furthermore, a report from The Athletic reveals that Ramírez is also the father of two children, one of whom was born in 2019 and was named Franco.
There is very little verifiable information about the rest of the family. However, as a boxer, Ramírez is phenomenal, having authored an impressive 47-1 record at just the age of 33. His only loss came to the great Dmitry Bivol in 2022 for the WBA (Super) light heavyweight belt.
Additionally, of his 47 conquests, 30 have come by way of TKO/knockout. He will look to extend his three-fight win streak with four consecutive wins come June 28, where he co-headlines one of the biggest events of the weekend.
Gilberto Ramírez defends his cruiserweight titles next Saturday
Before Jake Paul shares the ring with Julio César Chávez Jr. in the main event, Gilberto Ramírez will be tasked with defending his WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles against Cuba's Yuniel Dorticos, who is 27-2. The bout serves as the co-main event of the evening and is scheduled for 12 three-minute rounds.
It marks the most attention a Ramírez fight has ever drawn, and he will do well to make good on the spotlight he'll perform under. A win, especially a thunderous knockout, would introduce him to a new fan base unfamiliar with boxing.