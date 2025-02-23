"It was a close fight", "He did not win that fight" - Fans react as Dmitry Bivol edges out Artur Beterbiev in razor-thin rematch

Boxing fans voiced their opinions after witnessing Artur Beterbiev's defeat against Dmitry Bivol at the recently concluded boxing event, The Last Crescendo. Bivol's victory divided the fanbase into two major halves.

Ad

Bivol also captured Beterbiev's WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF, and The Ring titles with his victory to become boxing's new undisputed light heavyweight champion. The Russian defeated Beterbiev via majority decision (114-114, 116-112, 115-113) at the end of a pretty competitive encounter.

Bivol struggled to find his rhythm in the initial rounds of the encounter due to his rival's calculated pressure and high volume. However, the 34-year-old made a tremendous recovery in the latter rounds to win the fight along with Beterbiev's undisputed titles. An X update from @ChampRDS relaying the news of Bivol's victory over Beterbiev garnered a plethora of contradicting reactions from boxing fans.

Ad

Trending

Check out the video below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

While many viewed Bivol as the rightful victor of the encounter, others mentioned that Beterbiev should have won it. A few followers also picked a draw as the most authentic result of the fight. Some of the comments read:

"Bias [ed] commentators. Corrupt judges and score cards I’m a bivol fan but he did not win that fight"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It was a close fight, but a draw would have been the fairest result."

"Damn, razor-thin. [I] Think Bivol's c*m is still in commentary team's throats."

"Didn’t see Beterbiev land [in the] last 4 rounds, almost all his punches missed or was caught on Bivol’s guard. Deserved win for Bivol."

Check out some more reactions below:

Ad

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Dmitry Bivol avenged the lone loss of his pro-boxing career in a near-perfect way at The Last Crescendo

The Last Crescendo turned out to be an auspicious boxing event for Dmitry Bivol as he captured Artur Beterbiev's undisputed light heavyweight titles with a majority decision victory. Additionally, the 34-year-old Russian boxer also avenged the only loss of his pro-boxing career in a near-perfect manner on the same night.

Ad

Bivol and Beterbiev locked horns for the first time on Oct. 24, 2024, when the reigning undisputed light heavyweight champ endured the only loss of his career. A look at the judges' scorecards reveals that they scored the fight 114-114, 116-112, 115-113 in favor of Beterbiev.

However, this time Bivol overturned the results with the judges scoring the bout similarly (114-114, 116-112, 115-113). Hence, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Bivol avenged the lone loss of his career almost perfectly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.