Jake Paul confirms Julio César Chávez Jr. fight for June 28, fires back at critics with fiery message

Jake Paul has fired back at his critics after confirming he will face Julio César Chávez Jr. in a ten-round cruiserweight bout on June 28. The contest will take place in Anaheim, CA, marking both men's first boxing outing of 2025.

Paul faced Mike Tyson in a highly criticized bout back in November last time out. 'The Problem Child' comfortably won the contest against the 58-year-old, cruising to a unanimous decision win and extending his professional record to 11-1.

For Chávez Jr., the former WBC middleweight champ has been facing former MMA stars as of late, most recently defeating Uriah Hall on the undercard of Paul vs. Mike Perry last summer. He has amassed a 54-6-1-1 record throughout his career and has previously faced off against the likes of Canelo Alvarez.

One of the biggest criticisms Jake Paul has faced throughout his boxing career is that he's never fought recognised boxers in their prime. Whilst he does hold a victory over 'Iron Mike', the boxing icon was 58 years old at the time of the fight. Paul's only other contest against a real recognized boxer was Tommy Fury back in 2023, which he lost via split-decision.

The former Disney channel star recently announced his new bout against Julio César Chávez Jr., also opting to take aim at those who have questioned his choices of opponents. He tweeted:

"The only fight I have lined up is Chavez Jr on June 28th on DAZN. I keep hearing all these boxing talking heads saying if Julio takes it serious he wins. Well, he’s been training since December when we first approach him…so yall need to shut the hell up when I dispose of him."

Check out Paul's tweet below:

Eddie Hearn weighs in on Jake Paul vs. Julio César Chávez Jr. bout

Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn has weighed in on the news that Jake Paul is set for a cruiserweight contest against Julio César Chávez Jr. later this year.

Hearn has previously been critical of Paul's boxing career and was very outspoken in his dislike of 'The Problem Child's' contest against Mike Tyson last year.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the boxing promoter offered his take on Paul's upcoming bout, admitting he definitely prefers it to the Tyson fight. He said:

"I prefer [Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight] to the Mike Tyson one. Unless Jake makes loads of money, he's not gonna take any substantial risks. He's very calculated. Chavez, didn't he lose to [Anderson Silva] who Jake beat?..."I think the fight would do quite well. I don't think he's horrendous, Chavez. I mean, if he can just get himself in some kind of shape and condition, it could atleast be competitive. But, size, youth, it's a good bit of matchmaking. Not awful."

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments on Jake Paul below:

Expand Tweet

