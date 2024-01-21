Gillian Robertson ties for massive UFC record second to Amanda Nunes with dominant finish over Polyana Viana at UFC 297

UFC strawweight Gillian Robertson made a clinical start to her year with a win over Brazilian contender Polyana Viana at UFC 297.

Robertson and Viana faced off on the preliminary card of the opening pay-per-view of the year. Both fighters are adept grapplers, but Robertson had the measure of her opponent from the get-go. She landed her first takedown in the opening round and controlled Viana till the bell separated them. Her control time included an armbar submission attempt.

The second round was a short-lived affair as Robertson effortlessly took Viana down and pounded her with strikes till referee Kevin Macdonald stepped in.

Robertson's victory marked her ninth finish in the octagon since her debut in December 2017. It also took her to joint-second on the all-time list for most finishes in UFC women's history, only behind legendary two-division champion Amanda Nunes' 10 finishes. Robertson shares her spot with former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

"Gillian Robertson is tied for 2nd for most finishes (9) in UFC Women's History"

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sean Strickland shares hilarious story about Gillian Robertson's boyfriend

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently narrated his experience with Gillian Robertson's Navy SEAL boyfriend.

In a conversation with Chris Curtis, Strickland described Robertson's boyfriend's quiet demeanor and how Strickland targeted him only to find out about his impressive Navy SEAL background.

Strickland also likened him to a character from Marvel's 'The Punisher' series and mentioned that he was an easy-going sport. He said:

"So funny enough, she [Robertson] actually has this really solid boyfriend, you know? He was like a bada** Navy SEAL... So you meet him and he’s in the gym and he’s quiet and you could tell there’s something f*****g wrong with him. I didn’t know that he was like this bada** Navy SEAL guy, I just knew there was something wrong with him. So I start picking on him... He has that kind of vibe... I made fun of him, he was a great sport. I respect that. Gillian, you’re punching above your weight class with that one. But good job."

Check out Gillian Robertson with her boyfriend below:

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (3:48):