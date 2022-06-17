"A genuine superstar, leading man material" - Gina Carano hypes up 'Terror on the Prairie' co-star Donald Cerrone ahead of 'Cowboy's' fight

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone and Gina Carano recently co-starred in the 2021 western Terror on the Prairie. With Cerrone gearing up for his June 18 fight with Joe Lauzon, the leading lady Carano showered praise on her co-star, tweeting:

"[The Daily Wire] sent me a bunch of auditions of actors to play my husband character 'JEB' in Terror on the Prairie. I sent them ['Cowboy' Cerrone]. A genuine superstar, leading man material."

Terror on the Prairie's plot revolves around Carano's character Hattie McAllister's struggle to survive a gang of outlaws out for revenge. The movie premiered on July 14 and is streaming exclusively on The Daily Wire.

Watch the trailer for Terror on the Prairie below:

The film has opened up to mostly positive reviews and currently holds a rating of 8.2 on IMDB. Terror on the Prairie marks the former Strikeforce fighter's first appearance on screen since her infamous exit from the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Former lightweight title challenger Cerrone has failed to win in his last six outings, having lost five times and drawn once. A win in Saturday's fight is crucial for 'Cowboy's' UFC career.

Gina Carano's acting career through the years

Gina Carano is one of the pioneers of women's MMA. The former fighter retired from the game in 2009 and has seemingly transitioned to being a top action movie star.

Carano's first movie appearance came in the 2009 Michael Jai White starrer, Blood and Bone.

She struck big in the film industry when she was nominated for the Critics Choice Awards for 'Best Actress in an Action Movie' for her 2011 performance in Haywire.

In 2013, Gina Carano made a big leap in her career when she was cast in the star-studded Fast & Furious 6 alongside Hollywood A-lister Vin Diesel. In 2016, she starred in yet another Hollywood blockbuster, Deadpool.

A major setback of Carano's career came when she was cut from the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian for her controversial statements on race and politics.

In one of her now-deleted tweets, the actress compared the treatment of Republicans in America to how the Jews were treated in Nazi Germany.

Her 2022 western Terror on the Prairie is Gina Carano's latest movie and also her first film appearance since her exit from the hit Disney+ show.

