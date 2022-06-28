Giorgio Petrosyan reveals ‘new look’ on Instagram, poses with world title belts

Kickboxing legend Giorgio Petrosyan is unrecognizable after recently revealing his new look on Instagram.

Considered to be one of the greatest and most dominant kickboxers of all-time in ONE Championship, Petrosyan posed with his golden pup in front of a plethora of gold-plated world title belts to showcase his “new” shaven look.

He captioned his post:

"Without a beard 🧔👱🐶”

Without his trademark beard, “The Doctor” looks decades younger. It’s incredible to believe that the 36 year-old legend has accomplished so much since starting his professional career back in 2006.

Fast-forward to 2022, the World Champion has earned his stripes in multiple divisions and disciplines. He bagged 2 K1 World MAX titles, a Glory Slam Tournament Championship, a WKN Oriental Championship title, and much more.

“The Doctor” single-handedly took ONE championship by storm with his unique fighting style. With precision-like execution when defeating his opponents, he’s a difficult opponent for anyone. His most impressive run, which procured a large fan base, was his dominant performance against three other world champions in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix in 2019.

His clinical victory over Samy Sana in the final of the tournament was particularly a sight to behold. After a solid three-round performance, Giorgio Petrosyan won the tournament, earning a silver belt and the $1 million cash prize.

After Superbon loss, Giorgio Petrosyan works towards a return

One of the most difficult tests world-class champions like Giorgio Petrosyan face is picking themselves up after falling.

After winning the Grand Prix tournament, the next logical step for Petrosyan was to square off with Superbon ‘Banchamek’ for the inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title.

On that eventful night at ONE: First Strike, Superbon switched it up as Petrosyan tried to evade what looked like another body kick, only to land a devastating head kick that knocked Petrosyan out cold.

It took a while for Petrosyan to come to, but when he did, he was immediately rushed to the hospital. ONE reported that he had suffered a broken jaw from the kick but thankfully had a successful surgery.

Watch the full replay below:

After a successful recovery, the Italian legend has since been on the lookout for a possible return to the ONE Circle. He’s remained active and recently secured a TKO win in another organization. However, there’s one belt that he still doesn’t have.

Fans anticipate his return with open arms.

