"Give me anyone" - Alexis Nicolas ready to defend newly won kickboxing crown against all challengers

Welcome to ONE Championship, the new ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas of France.

The 25-year-old Frenchman turned in an impressive performance against former two-sport world champion 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video last weekend.

'Barboza' dominated his Dutch opponent for the duration of the contest, scoring a knockdown in round two to edge out 'The Immortal' by unanimous decision and claim the gold.

The event took place live at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, April 6th.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst and former athlete Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the ring after his fight, Nicolas talked about what he plans to do in the aftermath of his shocking upset victory over Eersel.

'Barboza' said:

"I will take a little holiday with my family. I will bring my mother far away because she needs it, and I'll be ready to defend my new belt."

Nicolas has emerged as a new star in the world's largest martial arts organization. As for what the immediate future looks like in his burgeoning fighting career, the undefeated kickboxer says he is willing to take on all-comers.

The French star added:

"No matter [who], give me anyone. I want to fight the best because I am the best and I want to show it."

What's next for Alexis Nicolas?

At just 25 years of age, undefeated, and a world champion in ONE Championship, France's 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas is on top of the world.

Defeating a legend like Regian Eersel is proof that he's as real as they come, and he should not be without challengers in ONE, the world's premier striking organization.

Eersel has expressed interest in a rematch, so fans should expect that at some point. But for now, 'Barboza' is looking at taking a well-earned break.

