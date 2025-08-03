"Give that man a bonus" - Fans erupt as Neil Magny scores TKO win at UFC Vegas 108 just hours before his 38th birthday

Neil Magny delivered an impressive performance at UFC Vegas 108, capturing the attention of many fans and sparking a variety of reactions.'The Haitian Sensation' faced off against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos on the main card. From the very start of the fight, Magny displayed dominant striking and wrestling skills, which helped him to maintain control throughout the bout.Just seconds before the end of Round 2, Magny stopped dos Santos via TKO.Check out the post below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ufc's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;Give that man a bonus&quot;Another fan noted that Magny's birthday is just hours away and wished him:&quot;Happy early birthday to our guy, Neil, with a great win! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🎂&quot;Others commented:&quot;Nothing is more satisfying that seeing old G getting back on track 🔥&quot;&quot;Neil's on fire! Whole squad vibing with this win! 🔥👊&quot;&quot;Neil Magny silenced the doubters tonight! 💥🔥 Dominant performance🥊 Clean TKO in Round 2 👊 Still a force to reckon with at welterweight #UFCVegas108 #WarriorMentality&quot;&quot;Magny went from a -810 underdog to winning in a matter of 30 seconds… MMA man&quot;&quot;And....You just got Neil Magnied!&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction to Neil Magny's win over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at UFC Vegas 108. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]With the victory, Magny bounced back from previous defeats against emerging talents such as Carlos Prates and Michael Morales. Meanwhile, dos Santos faced consecutive losses for the second time in his UFC career.