  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Give that man a bonus" - Fans erupt as Neil Magny scores TKO win at UFC Vegas 108 just hours before his 38th birthday

"Give that man a bonus" - Fans erupt as Neil Magny scores TKO win at UFC Vegas 108 just hours before his 38th birthday

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 03, 2025 03:26 GMT
Fans react to Neil Magny
Fans react to Neil Magny's UFC Vegas 108 win. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Neil Magny delivered an impressive performance at UFC Vegas 108, capturing the attention of many fans and sparking a variety of reactions.

Ad

'The Haitian Sensation' faced off against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos on the main card. From the very start of the fight, Magny displayed dominant striking and wrestling skills, which helped him to maintain control throughout the bout.

Just seconds before the end of Round 2, Magny stopped dos Santos via TKO.

Check out the post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ufc's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"Give that man a bonus"
Ad

Another fan noted that Magny's birthday is just hours away and wished him:

"Happy early birthday to our guy, Neil, with a great win! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🎂"

Others commented:

"Nothing is more satisfying that seeing old G getting back on track 🔥"
"Neil's on fire! Whole squad vibing with this win! 🔥👊"
"Neil Magny silenced the doubters tonight! 💥🔥 Dominant performance🥊 Clean TKO in Round 2 👊 Still a force to reckon with at welterweight #UFCVegas108 #WarriorMentality"
Ad
"Magny went from a -810 underdog to winning in a matter of 30 seconds… MMA man"
"And....You just got Neil Magnied!"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans&#039; reaction to Neil Magny&#039;s win over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at UFC Vegas 108. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]
Fans' reaction to Neil Magny's win over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at UFC Vegas 108. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]

With the victory, Magny bounced back from previous defeats against emerging talents such as Carlos Prates and Michael Morales. Meanwhile, dos Santos faced consecutive losses for the second time in his UFC career.

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications