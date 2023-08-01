“Glad the fight was over” - Fans react to Israel Adesanya’s comments on Jan Blachowicz’s body language after 3rd round against Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya weighed in on the result of the light heavyweight bout between his former foes Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira at UFC 291, which sparked a debate online.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the reigning middleweight champion shared his thoughts on Pereira earning the split decision win and what he noticed about both competitors when the bout concluded. Israel Adesanya believed that Blachowicz made a mistake in terms of his body language, which was the opposite of how the former middleweight champion reacted after the fight.

He said:

"Don't ever do that! Do what Alex [Pereira] did, get up and put your hands up!"

The comments sparked a debate on Twitter as fans shared their thoughts on the decision. Some fans noted that they believe Blachowicz did enough to earn the win, while others agreed with the UFC middleweight champion in that it appeared as though Pereira was in better shape when the fight concluded, writing:

"he’s right though. jan was looking like he was glad the fight was over"

shadow (punished era) @shadow_imperium @espnmma he’s right though. jan was looking like he was glad the fight was over

It remains to be seen whether Jan Blachowicz will address Israel Adesanya's comments as he made his feelings known that he believed he deserved the decision over Pereira.

Israel Adesanya fires back at critics who label him as being soft

Israel Adesnaya fired back at his critics who have labeled him as being soft and noted that he has been among the most active fighters in the UFC.

The reigning middleweight champion took to his Twitter account and directed a message to his critics, where he essentially labeled the fighters they choose to support as being deserving of that label. He mentioned that he was active in his first year in the promotion and even remained quite active during the global pandemic.

He wrote:

"First year in the UFC I fought 5 times. As a champion I keep showing up even through them c0v!d times. Y’all call me soft cuz I’m kind and like nice things...Your faves are softer than a babys**t!!!"

Israel Adesanya @stylebender

As a champion I keep showing up even through them c0v!d times. Y’all call me soft cuz I’m kind and like nice things . Your faves are softer than a babyshit!!! First year in the UFC I fought 5 times.As a champion I keep showing up even through them c0v!d times. Y’all call me soft cuz I’m kind and like nice things. Your faves are softer than a babyshit!!! twitter.com/i/web/status/1…