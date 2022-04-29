GLORY featherweight champion Petchpanomrung recently seen training in ONE Championship gloves

Petchpanomrung was recently seen sparring with the ONE Championship gloves during training.

In a Twitter post, Beyond Kickboxing shared a short clip of the GLORY featherweight champion doing drills while wearing the 4-ounce gloves.

The lighter gloves are typically used for ONE Super Series Muay Thai bouts. On the other hand, GLORY uses 8-ounce gloves for the featherweight division that Petchpaomrung rules.

The difference in glove sizes can offer much more damage during matches. At ONE 157, multiple-time GLORY kickboxing champion Anissa Meksen dominated Marie Ruumet in her first ONE Super Series Muay Thai bout. After the match, Meksen said:

“It’s good, but I’m scared because I can do damage with this, you know? But I like it!”

The damage was evident from Ruumet's face, especially with a dangerous striker like Meksen.

Should Petchpanomrung decide to showcase his talents in the global stage of ONE Championship, he could unleash even more power with his strikes, as evidenced by his training video.

Since winning the undisputed GLORY featherweight championship in 2018, the 27-year-old has defended the title four times. However, he has not seen action in the promotion since 2020.

Petchpanomrung has tough competition in ONE Championship

Petchpanomrung has primarily competed in Asia since last year. Wearing the smaller ONE Championship gloves could be a sign of things to come if his original post of the video is any indication.

The translated caption reads:

"Get ready 👊💪💯🇹🇭🙏"

Should he join the ONE Championship roster, he will have no shortage of high-level competition.

The ONE Super Series Muay Thai division boasts talents like former WBC Muay Thai World Champion Samy Sana, Russian kickboxing champion Jamal Yusupov, or champion compatriots Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Jo Nattawutm, and current division king Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

Meanwhile, he could also try to conquer the division he reigns in GLORY, though that road will certainly not be easy. The ONE featherweight kickboxing division is currently ruled by Superbon Singha Mawynn, who has not lost a fight since 2018. At ONE X last month, he dominated the last man to defeat him in combat, Marat Grigorian, in his first world title defense.

Superbon will later defend his world title against top contender Chingiz Allazov, who earned that right by winning the ONE featherweight kickboxing World Grand Prix in the same event. Should Allazov be successful in his challenge, Petchpanomrung could aim to earn his stripes and call him out.

