Glory heavyweight champ demands spot in “Baddest Man on the Planet” conversation with Francis Ngannou, says he's “a different type of monster”

Glory Kickboxing heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven wants to prove he deserves Francis Ngannou’s status as the “baddest man on the planet.”

Ngannou’s recent boxing match against Tyson Fury was labeled “Battle of The Baddest.” Although he didn’t receive the official decision win, fans claim “The Predator” deserves the hypothetical accolade due to his MMA skills and impressive performance against Fury.

Meanwhile, another heavyweight world champion wants to enter the conversation. Earlier today, Rico Verhoeven, a Glory Kickboxing heavyweight champion with ten title defenses, had this to say during an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani:

“And talks of baddest man on the planet, I’m definitely in that conversation because we have boxing, MMA, and we definitely have kickboxing. So, yeah, let’s go. That’s actually what I’m open to because being champion for ten years in the sport of kickboxing, getting there is one thing, staying there is a whole different type of monster. I’ve been there for such a long time.”

Verhoeven has solidified himself as one of the most talented kickboxers on the planet. He’s currently riding a sixteen-fight win streak in his respective sport, with his last loss being in January 2015 in a kickboxing bout under the Kunlun Fight banner.

Expand Tweet

Rico Verhoeven says Francis Ngannou’s performance against Tyson Fury gave him added confidence for crossover fights

Francis Ngannou’s ability to knock down heavyweight boxing great Tyson Fury was an eye-opener for people in the combat sports community. As for Rico Verhoeven, Ngannou’s performance made him realize he could fare well in crossover super-fights.

During the previously mentioned appearance on The MMA Hour, Verhoeven had this to say about his experience in multiple combat sports and the inspiration he gained from Francis Ngannou:

“I’m enjoying [being a champion in Glory] but a challenge like that, I would definitely be open to. Especially seeing the fight this weekend and being known and comfortable and confident with both grounds because I’ve been in professional MMA fights, I did a professional boxing fight. So, yeah, whatever comes to the table, I’m open for it, especially to see how Francis has been competing and really putting up good fights. I think I got a good shot.”

Before worrying about a potential super-fight, Rico Verhoeven has business to take care of in the Glory Kickboxing heavyweight division. On November 4, Verhoeven looks to defend his world title against Kevin Tariq Osaro, who is riding a four-fight win streak, at Glory: Collision 6.