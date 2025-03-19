Glory Kickboxing star remains optimistic for Francis Ngannou bout coming to fruition: "100% on my radar"

A Glory Kickboxing star recently shared his thoughts on a potential bout against Francis Ngannou and is remaining optimistic that it will come to fruition. He noted that the feeling is mutual, so there is a good possibility of them competing against each other.

Ad

Ngannou is currently under contract with the PFL, however, he is allowed to pursue other opportunities, which he has done in boxing. In recent years, there has been speculation that a bout between 'The Predator' and Glory Kickboxing star Rico Verhoeven was in the works, but it hasn't yet materialized.

Ngannou competed against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in boxing before making his PFL debut against Renan Ferreira last year.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Verhoeven opened up about a potential bout against Ngannou and confirmed that he is still very much interested in fighting him. He mentioned that 'The Predator' is also interested and went as far as revealing that negotiations have been ongoing:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"[Ngannou fight is] 100% on the radar. And I recently saw an interview with Francis that it's also on his radar and he's also interested in that fight. So, yeah, there are a lot of talks going on and I'm excited for it because I think it's a huge challenge. And it's something new, it's something different, something we haven't seen before... I'm always very positive, let's say we're halfway."

Ad

Check out Rico Verhoeven's comments regarding a potential bout against Francis Ngannou below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

When did Francis Ngannou last compete?

Francis Ngannou last competed in the main event of PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants.

Ngannou was making his promotional debut, which was over two years following his previous MMA bout. He proved that he hadn't lost a step as he earned an impressive first-round win over Ferreira to win the inaugural PFL Super Fights heavyweight championship.

Check out a clip of Francis Ngannou's knockout win over Renan Ferreira below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.