Glover Teixeira explains why Israel Adesanya's counsel won't help Jamahal Hill much against Alex Pereira at UFC 300

Glover Teixeira recently shared his thoughts on Israel Adesanya helping Jamahal Hill prepare for his title fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 300 this weekend. The former light heavyweight champion dismissed the threat of Hill working with Pereira's longtime rival and doesn't think it will benefit 'Sweet Dreams' much.

For context, Hill recently revealed that he's been in touch with Adesanya to get some pointers on fighting Pereira. Adesanya fought Pereira four times across combat sports, with 'Poatan' holding a 3-1 record over his rival. Adesanya last beat Pereira in their rematch at UFC 287 via second-round knockout. Pereira previously beat Adesanya via fifth-round TKO at UFC 281.

Given that Adesanya is among the few who have faced Pereira multiple times and holds a knockout win over the Brazilian, perhaps it isn't surprising that Hill sought the Nigerian-born Kiwi's advice ahead of his UFC 300 title fight. Hill posted a screenshot of his video call with Adesanya on social media and wrote:

"Picking one of the greatest minds in the history of the sport."

In a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Teixeira addressed Hill's post implying that he's taking Adesanya's advice. The former 205-pound champ dismissed the effectiveness of Adesanya's advice and said:

"If you think about the fight, Izzy beat Alex that one night, but how many times is that going to go to his side? I don’t see that happening [often]… But, it’s just help. Because of the experience, but it’s not going to be anything magical." [H/T BJPenn.com]

Watch the full interview below:

Charles Oliveira on Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 300

Charles Oliveira recently shared his two cents on the upcoming Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill light heavyweight title fight at UFC 300. The former lightweight champion dismissed Hill's confidence and predicted a strong finish for his fellow compatriot.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Oliveira gave Hill his flowers for being one of the best fighters in the division. However, 'Do Bronx' pointed out that Hill's skills were no match for Pereira's striking prowess and said:

"Man, Jamahal deserves all the respect in the world. He's super tough and hits hard, but everyone that comes in to trade with 'Poatan' on the feet will get folded. 'Poatan' is tough and hits hard. 'Poatan' definitely is hungry for revenge too, and wants to avenge Glover's [Teixeira] loss. You have to be careful with that, but I'm sure 'Poatan' will knock him out."

