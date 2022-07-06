"I want the rematch right away" - Glover Teixeira hoping to face Jiri Prochazka in January at UFC event in Brazil

Former light heavyweight champion Glover Texeira recently shared his thoughts on a possible rematch against Jiri Prochazka. He is motivated and wants the rematch to take place soon.

Glover Texeira faced Jiri Prochazka in a highly anticipated match at the main event of UFC 275 with his light heavyweight title on the line. The Brazilian failed in his first title defense and lost the belt to Prochazka via a fifth-round submission.

During a recent interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Texeira expressed keen interest in taking on 'Denisa' for a rematch. The former light heavyweight champ claimed that he is extremely motivated to get back in action and win the belt for a second time.

Expressing his thoughts on the rematch against the Czech, Glover Texeira said:

"I just got um...yeah very motivated...When I get back there, right away I want to rematch right away...I am motivated to get back there and win the belt you know."

Further into the interview, Texeira also provided a timeline for the rematch. The Brazilian fighter expressed his desire to fight on his home soil at the UFC event in January 2023 and said:

"January in Brazil, you know. If that fight could be there you know for the Brazilian fans...To be honest is right now I'm not the champion and I wanted to fight in Brazil when I was there but like it's up to UFC and Jiri now, you know."

You can check out Glover Texeira's full interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie below:

Jiri Prochazka explains how his title reign will be different than Jan Blachowicz and Glover Texeira

In a recent interview with The Schmo, 'Denisa' claimed that he is different than former titleholders Jan Blachowicz and Glover Texeira. Prochazka also admitted that he is constantly evolving and trying to correct his mistakes from previous fights.

Explaining what makes him different from the previous light heavyweight titleholders, 'Denisa' said:

"That's because I am different than Glover or Jan. Because I am evolving all the time. After every fight I'm searching for my bad habits, for my mistakes from the fight. And I am doing from these things my strong sides. I will work a lot on these bad habits from the last fight."

You can check out Jiri Prochazka's full interview with The Schmo below:

Prochazka is currently on a three-fight win streak in the UFC, with an impressive pro record of 29 wins and three losses. The Czech has gained commendable success in just three outings in the promotion.

It will be interesting to see how Prochazka's career path unfolds in the future.

