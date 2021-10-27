Glover Teixeira gives his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 at UFC 268

Glover Teixeira is set to compete in the main event of UFC 267 against current light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. The event comes one week before UFC 268, which sees Kamaru Usman defend his welterweight title against Colby Covington in a highly anticipated rematch.

In an interview with BT Sport, Glover Teixeira was asked to make a prediction for the Usman vs. Covington rematch. He praised both fighters but said he'd place his money on Kamaru Usman.

"I don't know. They're both very tough. Colby Covington is a super tough kid. Kamaru Usman is on a roll. If you give me one hundred dollars and say 'you have to bet this money' I'll bet on Kamaru Usman. It's hard to say because Colby he's - you know. Kamaru is just so smart. You see what he did with Masvidal in that first fight and you're thinking, 'Oh man, this fight might be a little different' but then he went out there and knocked him out."

Their first fight saw Kamaru Usman TKO Colby Covington in the fifth round. The bout was extremely close, and many argued the stoppage was early. They will run it back at UFC 268 and look to erase any doubt.

Watch Glover Teixeira's interview with BT Sport below:

Glover Teixeira vs. Jan Blachowicz

Glover Teixeira will be looking to win the light heavyweight belt for the first time in his career. He had the opportunity back in 2014 against Jon Jones but lost via unanimous decision.

Jan Blachowicz has been champion for over a year after beating Dominick Reyes by TKO at UFC 253. He went on to beat Israel Adesanya and will now be looking to defend his belt for the second time.

Glover Teixeira has been tearing up the light heavyweight division since 2019. He has been using his ground game to dominate opponents and will look to test the champion's wrestling.

Nolan King @mma_kings If Glover Teixeira wins the title at #UFC267 , that HAS to be one of the greatest career comebacks ever right? Like, am I crazy to think it could honestly be No.1 in my book? Dominick Cruz's was freaking incredible, but he was still a prime-aged athlete. It's a good debate. If Glover Teixeira wins the title at #UFC267, that HAS to be one of the greatest career comebacks ever right? Like, am I crazy to think it could honestly be No.1 in my book? Dominick Cruz's was freaking incredible, but he was still a prime-aged athlete. It's a good debate. https://t.co/N8rTZY0unk

The bout could also be contested on the feet; both men are renowned for their boxing. However, Jan Blachowicz does enjoy an advantage in the striking department with his excellent jab and monstrous power. Glover Teixeira will be looking to use his toughness and wrestling to wear out the champion.

