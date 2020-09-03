Glover Teixeira tests positive for COVID-19; fight against Thiago Santos rescheduled

Ahead of his return to the Octagon, Glover Teixeira has tested positive for COVID-19 and the UFC has now been forced to re-schedule his Light Heavyweight clash against Thiago Santos.

On the back of a dominant win over Anthony Smith, Glover Teixeira was set to meet Marreta on the UFC on September 12 card. However, according to an initial report from Combate, the fight has now been rescheduled for the October 3rd card.

The October 3rd card will be headlined by former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion, Holly Holm, who will be facing off against Irene Aldana. This also means that the Light Heavyweight clash between Glover Teixeira and Thiago Santos will no longer be featured as a headliner.

As things stand, the new main event for the UFC on September 12 card is yet to be decided.

Apuração em parceria com a @AnaHissa: Glover Teixeira testou positivo pra Covid-19 e a luta contra Thiago Marreta foi transferida para 3 de outubro, na Ilha da Luta. #feedmma — Raphael Marinho (@raphamarinho) September 3, 2020

What could we expect from the Glover Teixeira vs Thiago Santos bout?

Glover Teixeira and Thiago Santos are currently ranked in the top five of the UFC Light Heavyweight Division. And the winner of their showdown is expected to be next in line for a shot at the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

The UFC Light Heavyweight Title was recently vacated by Jon Jones, who finally announced his highly-awaited move to the Heavyweight division. Shortly afterward, the UFC confirmed a fight between top contenders Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Title.

Glover Teixeira has already dispatched Anthony 'Lionheart' Smith in 2020 and will be heading into this fight full of confidence. As for Thiago Santos, the hard-hitting Light Heavyweight contender will be looking forward to his return to the Octagon for the first time since his clash against Jon Jones for the Light Heavyweight title in July last year.

Santos came agonizingly close to beating Bones and winning the title but lost via split decision. The 36-year-old could be on the verge of another title shot if he manages to get past Glover Teixeira.