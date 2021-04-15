Glover Teixeira will finally get his UFC light heavyweight title shot against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 266

Jan Blachowicz will be returning to the Octagon on 4th September for his next defense of the UFC light heavyweight championship. The Polish champion will be putting his title on the line against Glover Teixeira at UFC 266.

ESPN was the first source to break the news of Jan Blachowicz's second defense of the UFC light heavyweight title. After beating Israel Adesanya at UFC 259, Blachowicz will look to put away a veteran in the form of Teixeira.

Taking to Twitter, Glover also confirmed that he is set to receive his rightful shot at the UFC light heavyweight title on September 4. The veteran Brazilian fighter reflected on how hard work has paid off for him as he prepares for one of the biggest bouts of his career.

Hard work pays off I’m so happy and ready September 4 UFC light heavy weight champion — glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) April 14, 2021

In 2020, Glover Teixeira competed in two main event bouts against former UFC light heavyweight title contenders. In his first fight of the year, Teixeira beat Anthony Smith and followed that victory up with another huge win over Thiago Santos.

With the win over Marreta, Teixeira extended his current win streak to five fights. In 2019, the Brazilian secured major victories over Karl Roberson, Ion Cutelaba and Nikita Krylov.

Jan Blachowicz will defend his light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 on Sept. 4, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN. pic.twitter.com/335cYRsHgf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 14, 2021

Jan Blachowicz is set to defend the UFC light heavyweight strap once again

Blachowicz captured the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 253 by beating Dominick Reyes in a fight contested for the vacant belt. His first title defense came against reigning middleweight king Israel Adesanya at UFC 259.

Despite many expecting Adesanya to get the better of Blachowicz and become a double-champion, the Polish fighter proved to the world that he's the rightful champion by getting the better of The Last Stylebender.

Come September 4th at UFC 266, Blachowicz will aim to put away Teixeira, who will be competing in a title fight for only the second time in his career. As things stand, Blachowicz vs. Teixeira seems to be the only announced match-up for UFC 266, with a location for the pay-per-view yet to be confirmed by the UFC.