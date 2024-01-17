"Go f*ck yourself" - Sean Strickland unloads on reporter after latter brings up "gay son" comments

Sean Strickland has again taken on the role of caustic orator heading into UFC 297.

During a media event leading into his pay-per-view title defense, Strickland responded in a fiery way when asked about comments he made years ago regarding having a gay son. The reporter had referenced a quote from the 185-pound titleholder that came from an X interaction years ago.

In a transcription per Out, X user @FrunsOnYoutube stated:

"Sean, would you rather have a gay son or a THOT daughter?"

Strickland replied:

"If I had a gay son I would think I failed as a man to create such weakness. If I had a wh*re for a daughter I'd think she just wanted to be like her dad lol!!"

When this social media quote was being referenced, Strickland began engaging in a back-and-forth with the media member by saying:

"Let me ask you something, are you gay?... No, are you gay?... Well no I'm asking you, this is a part of it, are you a gay man?... Ok, if you had a son and he was gay, you'd be like oh, man, you don't want a grandkid?... Oh, man, well, dude you're a weak f****** man, dude. You're part of the f****** problem, you elected Justin Trudeau."

"When he seized the bank accounts, like you're just f****** pathetic. The fact that you have no f****** back bone as he shut down your f****** country and seized bank accounts. You ask me some stupid s*** like that. Go f*** yourself, move the f*** on, man. You f****** coward."

Check out Sean Strickland's exchange with the UFC Toronto media member below:

Expand Tweet

Sean Strickland and his upcoming test this weekend

Beyond his history of controversial comments towards women and the LGBTQ community, Sean Strickland has also carved out a path to where he is now the UFC middleweight champion.

The 32-year-old looks to notch that all-important first title defense against the number two middleweight contender in the weight category, Dricus Du Plessis. This is the headliner for the UFC's first pay-per-view of the year and transpires in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The American native engaged in a brawl in the crowd with Du Plessis at a prior UFC event, but it seems like things are tempered, at least until the cage door locks on Saturday night.

Strickland actually ran into Du Plessis with the two, keeping things fairly cordial, as documented in the third episode of the UFC 297 Embedded series.