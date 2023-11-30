"Go fu*k yourself" - Tristan Tate embodies the spirit of Elon Musk to demonstrate that he cannot be swayed by blackmail attempts

Controversial influencer Tristan Tate recently echoed famous businessman Elon Musk's statement on social media.

Musk recently made an appearance at the New York Times Dealbook Summit. During his time there, the tech billionaire was asked for his thoughts on advertisers boycotting Twitter.

Musk responded by lashing out at the advertisers in question, stating boldly and clearly that he would not be blackmailed by them.

Tristan Tate uploaded a post on Twitter where he shared Musk's quote that was said at the Summit in order to show support for the 52-year-old.

"'You want to blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with MONEY? Go f**k yourself.' - Elon Musk."

Many of Tate's followers responded positively to the tweet and took to the comments section to share their thoughts on Musk's statement.

One individual showered praise on the 52-year-old for not mending his words despite possibly facing a loss in revenue:

"Elon's got it right. Real power is telling the world to shove it when they try to control you with cash. Weak men bow to money, strong men make money bow to them."

One person went a step further to argue that Musk one be one of the most important living figures of our time.

"Elon might be the most important person of our time. Incredible human to watch do his thing."

Another user commended him, saying:

"Absolute hero"

Some were in agreement, with another user stating:

"Dude is absolute goat!"

Tristan Tate supports Elon Musk in the tech billionaire's fight against mainstream media

On several occasions, controversial influencer Tristan Tate has voiced his support for businessman Elon Musk on social media.

One recent instance was when a person posted about how X, formerly known as Twitter, posed a threat to mainstream media. They said:

"X is an existential threat to Mainstream Media. Mainstream Media being neutral towards X is extremely unlikely."

Musk responded to the post by claiming that 'legacy media' was doing everything possible to sabotage the social media platform.

"Legacy media companies are desperately trying to kill this platform by any means possible," wrote Elon Musk.

Tate showed his support for Musk's post with the following GIF:

In another post, Tate showed his appreciation towards Elon Musk in regard to the coverage of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

