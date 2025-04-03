"Go get it!" - MMA star Khalil Rounrtree all hyped up for Lyndon Knowles' world title challenge against Roman Kryklia in Bangkok

Lyndon Knowles received a special and motivating pat on the back from a former UFC light heavyweight world title challenger ahead of his ONE Championship debut.

In the comment section of brother-trainer Christan Knowles' Instagram post, Khalil Rountree made it known that he is rooting for Lyndon in his upcoming bout against two-sport king Roman Kryklia for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship, which headlines ONE Fight Night 30 at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Rountree wrote:

"Let's go, [Lyndon Knowles]! Love you, mate. Go get it!"

Lyndon will receive more than just a special shutout from Rountree as he puts the finishing touches in 'The Land of Smiles'. His longtime teammates, Jonathan and Freddie Haggerty, will be part of his entourage for this important assignment.

Even more significant is the presence of his older brother, Christian, who has played a pivotal role in shaping Lyndon into one of the most skilled strikers in the higher-weight classes of Muay Thai. Christian's guidance has been instrumental in Lyndon's success, including his three reigns as the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Lyndon Knowles praises older brother for Muay Thai success

Lyndon Knowles credited Christian Knowles' mentorship as an integral factor in his professional career, acknowledging that he wouldn't be where he is today without his sibling.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Knowles said:

"So it's unbelievable for him to be actually here, live it through it with me, and I'm sure he takes some credit. The credit goes to him as well because I wouldn't be where I am without him."

The duo will look to overcome the odds against Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 30, which will air live and for free on Friday in the United States and Canada on Prime Video.

