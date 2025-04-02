Lyndon Knowles says credit goes to his older brother and coach Christian for his Muay Thai success: "Live through it with me"

Lyndon Knowles is confident that he has the right coach in his corner as he steps into the biggest bout of his professional career this Friday, April 4.

The British slugger is slated to challenge two-sport king Roman Kryklia for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

For this crucial assignment, Lyndon will have the guidance of his older brother and longtime trainer, Christian Knowles, who has also played a key role in reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty's rise to stardom in ONE Championship.

Under Christian's tutelage, Lyndon has strutted his wares across the globe, establishing himself as one of the most well-versed strikers in the higher weight classes of "the art of eight limbs."

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Lyndon acknowledged that he wouldn't be where he is today without his sibling's mentorship.

He said:

"So it's unbelievable for him to actually be here, live it through it with me, and I'm sure he takes some credit. The credit goes to him as well because I wouldn't be where I am without him."

Lyndon Knowles is in for a tough test against Roman Kryklia

However, there's no denying that Chrisitan Knowles will have work cut out for him as he crafts the ideal game plan to guide Lyndon Knowles to 26 pounds of gold against divisional kingpin Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 30.

So far, the 6-foot-7 Ukrainian powerhouse has been undefated in six outings under the promotion's banner, winning five of them by way of knockout.

During this stretch, Kryklia has attained two-sport, two-division supremacy, capturing both ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world titles.

Defeating Kryklia would elevate Lyndon to a whole new level of reverence in the sport, securing his place in the record books as the first athlete to hand the Ukrainian his first defeat in the world's largest martial arts organization.

ONE Fight Night 30 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

