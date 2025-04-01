WATCH: Champ-champ Roman Kryklia's dramatic finish of Guto Inocente in heavyweight kickboxing grand prix in Singapore

Nearly three years ago, Roman Kryklia proved that his dominance wasn't confined to one division. Already the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion, he moved up in weight and showcased the same level of supremacy.

This happened when the Ukrainian powerhouse locked horns with Brazil's Guto Inocente in the semifinal of the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix at ONE 161, which took place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in September 2022.

Watch the highlights of that matchup below:

Kryklia put on a striking clinic, dispatching Inocente in just 52 seconds — his quickest victory under the ONE Championship banner.

Right from the opening bell, Kryklia closed the distance with rapid-fire punches, unfazed by Inocente's chopping leg kicks.

As Inocente attempted to fend off the attacks, he was met by a solid right hand to the jaw that sent him crashing to the canvas. Though the Brazilian managed to beat the referee's eight-count, his legs betrayed him, barely holding him upright.

Sensing the finish, Kryklia wasted no time, uncorking a hard head kick that forced the referee to step in and wave off the bout for an emphatic technical knockout win in favor of the Ukrainian.

Kryklia went on to win the entire four-man tournament, beating Iraj Azizpour via second-round stoppage in the finals two months later.

Roman Kryklia reports for duty at ONE Fight Night 30

Roman Kyrklia's kickboxing chops will be taking a backseat when he returns to action in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30 on April 4 to defend his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship.

There, he is peniciled to take on promotional newcomer Lyndon Knowles of the United Kingdom in a five-round clash at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live and for free in U.S. primetime on Prime Video.

