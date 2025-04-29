  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "GOAT is running for his life" - Fans rally against Jon Jones as Tom Aspinall officially becomes longest reigning interim champion in UFC history

"GOAT is running for his life" - Fans rally against Jon Jones as Tom Aspinall officially becomes longest reigning interim champion in UFC history

By Dylan Bowker
Modified Apr 29, 2025 20:35 GMT
Jon Jones (left) is receiving criticisms from fans as Tom Aspinall (right) has become the longest reigning interim champion in UFC history [Images courtesy: @AspinallMMA on Instagram]
Jon Jones (left) is receiving criticisms from fans as Tom Aspinall (right) has become the longest reigning interim champion in UFC history [Images courtesy: @AspinallMMA on Instagram]

Tom Aspinall has made history curiously, and many MMA fans online are giving Jon Jones flak for it. The Tom Aspinall interim champion saga has seen him work his way into the record books as the longest interim titleholder in the promotion's history.

Ad

Aspinall's reign with the interim heavyweight belt has now lasted for 535 days, which usurps the previously held record of 534 days, held by then-interim bantamweight champion Renan Barao.

This was a stat initially shared by X account @JedKMeshew, which was then turned into a graphic by @ChampRDS. X users came out in droves to comment on this distinction for Aspinall and put the heavyweight champion Jon Jones on blast for this title unification bout taking this long to put together.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

@michalczuk97 said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"The worst part is that he could have had equally long undisputed title reign but the guy some called the GOAT [laughing emoji] is running for his life."

@AKRaven11 stated:

"Absolutely pathetic by the UFC. Strip Jon now."

@RC_320 quipped:

"What a joke"
[Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
[Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Ad

Tom Aspinall and his father are unhappy about the Jon Jones booking issues

Tom Aspinall and his father, Andy, can join the group of fans outlined above for being unhappy about this fight with Jon Jones still not getting booked. Aspinall has defended his interim belt the same number of times that Jones has defended his divisional hardware, with the former being out of the cage for close to a year now.

Ad

Still, though, the 32-year-old interim titleholder continues to dutifully train under his father, Andy, and stay ready. This was documented in a recent YouTube video that was posted on Aspinall's YouTube channel, with the father and son duo discussing some frustration with the present situation, despite people like Dana White feeling confident this fight will be booked in due time.

Andy Aspinall described it as a massive pain and says his son could do with more fights and citing how brief his last few fights have been, with Aspinall's last three contests lasting around the one-minute mark. After his father spoke of the importance of training with purpose for a specific opponent and also the realities of needing to make money, Tom Aspinall said [via Bloody Elbow]:

Ad
"We want some fight news, that's what we're after... I'm training twice a day as always, doing the physio, doing the stretching, recovering and doing everything that an elite athlete does every day with the competition bit. That part has nothing to do with me."
youtube-cover
About the author
Dylan Bowker

Dylan Bowker

@DylanBowker on Twitter and Linked In

@DylanJamesBowker on Instagram and Facebook

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications