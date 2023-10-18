“God damn this sh*t stacked” - UFC Fans lose their minds over ‘banger’ UFC 296 fight card additions

Although UFC 296 is a couple of months in the future, fans are eagerly anticipating the event scheduled for December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The final UFC PPV of the year will see Leon Edwards putting his welterweight title on the line against Colby Covington.

Two additional fights have been recently included in the already thrilling UFC 296 fight card. A featherweight clash featuring Giga Chikadze and Josh Emmett has been added, and there's also a heavyweight bout planned between Martin Buday and the promotional newcomer Shamil Gaziev.

With these recent inclusions, the current lineup for UFC 296 now stands as follows:

Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington (welterweight title bout)

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval (flyweight title bout)

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson (welterweight bout)

Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett (lightweight bout)

Vicente Luque vs. Ian Garry (welterweight bout)

Giga Chikadze vs. Josh Emmett (featherweight bout)

Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher (bantamweight bout)

Dustin Jacoby vs. Alonzo Menifield (light heavyweight bout)

Ariane Lipski vs. Casey O’Neill (Women's flyweight bout)

Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov: (welterweight bout)

Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa (Women's bantamweight bout)

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Cody Durden (flyweight bout)

Martin Buday vs. Shamil Gaziev (heavyweight bout)

Expand Tweet

The potential fight card for UFC 296 has fans intrigued, sparking a variety of responses.

One fan wrote:

"This is a really good card"

Another wrote:

"If it stays that way .. Don’t jinx .."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Jeez card is insane. Hopefully all of these fights stay on it"

"I think i just nutted holy sh*t"

"definitely card of the year"

"God damn this sh*t stacked"

"Absolute banger of a card"

Credits: @mma_orbit on X

Your complete guide to UFC 296: Ticket prices, venue, and more

UFC 296 tickets will become available for purchase starting October 20, 2023, on the official T-Mobile Arena website. Alternatively, fans have the option to buy tickets directly through the UFC's official website. As for ticket pricing, those details remain undisclosed as of the time of this article's publication. For the more enthusiastic UFC fans willing to invest a bit extra, there's the opportunity to partake in VIP Experience packages, which offer premium seating, reserved spots at the ceremonial weigh-ins, and an array of additional perks.

The action-packed event kicks off with the Preliminary card (Prelims) at 5:00 PM PST, followed by the main card scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM PST. In the UK, fans can tune in for the Prelims at 11:30 PM GMT, with the main card set to start at 2:00 AM GMT. Meanwhile, UFC fans in India will need to rise early at 5:30 AM IST to catch the Prelims, and they can indulge in the main card starting at 7:30 AM IST.