“Goddess” - Brittney Palmer striking a hot pose in sultry outfit leaves fans gasping for breath

Brittney Palmer, the stunning UFC ring girl, and model, set pulses racing with her recent Instagram post.

In the captivating photo, Palmer can be seen donning a silk robe while striking a seductive pose. Accompanying the image, she teased her followers with the caption:

"Unraveling secrets... 🤫"

Fans couldn't contain their excitement and quickly flooded the comment section with adoring messages. One enthusiastic fan referred to Palmer as

"Goddess,"

while another hailed her as a "gorgeous sexy queen." The online community couldn't help but admire Palmer's beauty and empowerment, with one follower acknowledging her as a "boss lady."

Check out the fans' reactions below:

Fans reaction

Having made her UFC debut in 2011 at UFC 125, Brittney Palmer has become an iconic figure within the realm of mixed martial arts. Her presence at UFC events has mesmerized audiences worldwide, solidifying her status as one of the sport's most recognizable faces.

A Look at Brittney Palmer's philanthropic work outside the UFC

While UFC ring girl and model Brittney Palmer is widely recognized for her captivating presence in the sports world, her philanthropic efforts have also made a significant impact. Palmer's passion for giving back is reflected in her impressive work with renowned organizations, charities, and auctions worldwide.

Through her artwork, Palmer has managed to raise over $100,000 in donations, supporting causes close to her heart. She has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry, including AMFAR Galas in Milan, Hong Kong, NYC, and Sardinia. These collaborations have allowed her to contribute to charitable initiatives on a global scale.

As an artist ambassador, Palmer has worked closely with esteemed organizations such as UNICEF, Janie's Fund led by Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, Generation Cure, and Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation. These partnerships have provided her with the platform to use her artistic talent as a means of driving positive change and raising awareness for various causes.

While her presence in the UFC octagon is certainly mesmerizing, it is Palmer's philanthropic endeavors that showcase her true character and the impact she strives to make beyond the realm of sports. As she continues to inspire through her art and philanthropy, Brittney Palmer exemplifies the importance of giving back and using one's talents for the betterment of society.

Catch up with regular updates and news on UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov live coverage.

Poll : 0 votes