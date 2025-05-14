"Going to be some good fights coming up" - Jonathan Di Bella welcomes talent influx in strawweight kickboxing division

Reigning ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is like a shark waiting for his next prey when it lands in the water after he expressed his excitement to welcome new athletes in the division.
Speaking to seasoned journalist Nick Atkin in a recent interview, Di Bella said that he is looking forward to facing new contenders and fresh opposition because it would be a great challenge for him to sharpen his skills even further, as he explained:
"Yeah. I see a lot of new guys signing from the other organizations, and I'm excited to see what the future holds. That's going to be good, and it's going to be some good fights coming up."
Watch Jonathan Di Bella's interview here:
The Canadian-Italian star is currently one of the best pure strikers on the planet. His precision and accurate attacks have helped him accumulate an incredible 14-1 professional record.
He's coming off a unanimous decision victory against former multiple-time ONE world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in their world championship clash at ONE 172 last March 23, which went down inside the packed Saitama Super Arena in Japan.
Jonathan Di Bella thinks he's the underdog in looming championship rematch against Prajanchai PK Saenchai
The Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative's win over Sam-A has essentially earned him the unification showdown with the two-sport world champion Prajanchai in the foreseeable future.
Although there is no official announcement of the championship rematch, Jonathan Di Bella thinks that he will be the underdog heading into that second meeting because Prajanchai still holds the undisputed crown, as he told Nick Atkin in a recent interview:
"But in my mind, I know I still got a task to do—to take belt from the champ. So I'm still the underdog, he's the champion. So I gotta take his belt."
Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com.